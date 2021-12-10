The following is a 12/10/21 press release from the Broken Bow Police Department:
On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, an arrest warrant was obtained for Devoun Logan, 26, of Broken Bow, Neb. for seven counts of Felony Terroristic Threats and one count of Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer.
The warrant was issued because during a traffic stop on Dec. 6, Logan was being verbally aggressive while a Broken Bow Police Officer was making an arrest on an out-of-state warrant and a DUI on Felix Barrera, 22, of Broken Bow.
The Broken Bow Police Department and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Logan and he is currently being held in the Custer County Jail on a $50,000 Bond (10 percent).
