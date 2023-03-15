Custer County Sheriff's Office Press Release

On March 14, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin ½ mile north and ½ mile west of Merna. Personnel for the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, and multiple other individuals were eventually able to free the subject, identified as Christopher J. Ogle, age 52, of Broken Bow.  Ogle was transported to the Jennie Melham Hospital by Merna Rescue.  Ogle was pronounced dead at the hospital.Ogle and other individuals were removing corn from the grain bin when the incident occurred.  Ogle became trapped inside the bin in the corn.  911 was called and efforts to free Ogle were unsuccessful until additional help arrived.

