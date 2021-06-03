Graduation Day on May 27 meant charges dropped and cases dismissed for Joshua Oels of Broken Bow. Oels graduated the North Central Problem Solving Court, also referred to as Drug Court, in Custer County District Court. Two years sober, Oels talks about his life now in the June 3, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
