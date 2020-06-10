The Broken Bow City Council appointed Daniel Knoell, M.P.A. as the new Broken Bow City Administrator. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen told the press after the Council Meeting, Tuesday, June 9, Knoell comes from Loup City where he was the Sherman County Executive Director. Out of ten applications the mayor and council did a final interview of two individuals last Thursday. It is not known the start date but the mayor thought he should be able to begin his duties in 30 days. Watch for more details in the Custer County Chief June 18.
Broken Bow names City Administrator
- Donnis Hueftle-Bullock
