By: Laurie French
The Broken Bow Pool office will be open on Monday, June 8th and Tuesday, June 9th, from 11:30-6 pm for parents to sign waivers and to pay for season passes. Wednesday, the office will be closed for training. On Thursday, June 11th- office hours will be from 3:30-6:00. As a reminder, anyone who comes to the pool will need to have a signed waiver. If you are 17 years old or younger, a parent or legal guardian must sign. These additional office hours are to reduce the wait time when entering the pool. For further information, call the swimming pool at 872-5177.
