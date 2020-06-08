Broken Bow Pool

Kids and their parents enjoy the summer fun at the Broken Bow Swimming Pool.

By: Laurie French

The Broken Bow Pool office will be open on Monday,  June 8th and Tuesday, June 9th, from 11:30-6 pm for parents to sign waivers and to pay for season passes.  Wednesday, the office will be closed for training.  On Thursday, June 11th- office hours will be from 3:30-6:00.  As a reminder, anyone who comes to the pool will need to have a signed waiver.  If you are 17 years old or younger, a parent or legal guardian must sign.  These additional office hours are to reduce the wait time when entering the pool.  For further information, call the swimming pool at 872-5177.

Recommended for you