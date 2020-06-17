Press Release by Broken Bow Public Library:
Broken Bow Public Library will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6th
The staff of the Broken Bow Public Library are excited to welcome everyone back to the library starting July 6, 2020. However, there are some service restrictions and precautions in place to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons and staff.
Hours for in-library use
For general public: Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For seniors and vulnerable population: Monday-Friday, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
Hours for pickup service
Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Precautions/Modifications
Patrons are encouraged to use hand sanitizer when entering the library. The Library will provide hand sanitizer at the front door and throughout the building.
Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask while in the library.
A maximum of 25 people (excluding library staff) will be allowed in the library at any time.
If possible, we encourage only one family member at a time visit the library for materials. We encourage patrons to get the materials they want and leave.
We encourage social distancing while in the library.
Only two public computers will be available, and users will be limited to a 30-minute period on the computers. We request you make an appointment in advance to use the public computers.
Limited computer assistance will be available due to social distancing guidelines.
Public restrooms will be open however they will only be cleaned once a day and should only be used in an emergency.
Water fountains will not be operational.
There will be limited seating at tables due to social distancing guidelines.
No use of study rooms or multi-purpose rooms.
No use of makerspace equipment or kits.
Programming will continue to be virtual.
All library materials must be returned through the book drop (not the front desk).
These services may change at any time, due to the unprecedented and uncertain circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
Please remember you are using the library at your own risk. The Broken Bow Public Library is not responsible if you contract coronavirus or any other communicable disease. We are taking all precautions to protect our staff and our patrons.
