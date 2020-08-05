Broken Bow Public Schools held a community update on August 4 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the High School Media Center. Some of the main things that came out of the meeting have to do with construction and the back to school protocol for the 2020 school year.
Construction on the track is still coming along. The cement will be poured on August 11, 12, and 13, but now it needs 30 days to cure before the rubber can be put on top.
If you are wondering, the putting of the rubber on the track will coincide with the beginning of the fall sports season at Broken Bow. This will not affect the football season. According to superintendent Darren Tobey, it will be perfectly fine to walk on the cement and will not affect the fall football scrimmage or the first game.
Tobey stated that it will also take three days to spray the red rubber on the track. The first day they will work on the high jump pit, the second day they will do one half of the track, and the third day they will do the second half of the track. Fisher tracks out of Iowa will be doing the job.
Other construction-related news involves the possible addition of a preschool at North Park Elementary. The school is currently taking bids for the job until August 6th and will review the bids on August 10. The plan is to vote on the preschool addition at the August 17 board meeting.
The plan is to build it on the classroom side of the North part of the school that runs up to the street. The reason for the addition is there are things the school can do with both preschoolers and kindergartners that will allow a better education.
"It was important to us if we were going to have preschoolers over there that we get them as close as we possibly could to the kindergartners," Tobey said. "There are a lot of things that we can utilize from the kindergartners with our preschoolers."
Back to school is just around the corner and Broken Bow Public Schools will be going back to in-person teaching. There are several different protocols that will be followed by the school.
As of now, the school will not force staff or students to wear a face-covering during the school day. You are allowed to wear a mask if you don't feel comfortable not wearing one, but it will not be required.
The school is also adding three phases to deal with COVID-19.
The green phase will be implemented when there are minimal cases of Coronavirus in the community or school system. Essentially school at Broken Bow will be running as normal.
The yellow phase will be used if there is an aggressive number of COVID-19 cases in the community or school. If this happens kids will be split into different half's. Some kids will be going to school in the morning while others would be going to school in the afternoon.
If the red phase is enacted this means there is an abundance of COVID-19 cases in the community or school. Students and staff will not be allowed to go to Broken Bow Public Schools and online learning will begin for the students.
The school will be practicing with the students on a regular basis what they need to do if the red phase is implemented in the school. It will be helpful for preparing them for the situation if it were to occur at the school.
The biggest things the school will be doing on a regular basis this year to stop COVID-19 spread deals with the water fountains and lunchtime.
Students will not be allowed to drink directly from the water fountain. Instead, they will need to bring a water bottle and will be allowed to use the fountains that have a spot to fill their water bottles up.
At lunch, social distancing will be applied as much as possible. Students will sit in every other seat in the cafeteria. Breakfast at North Park Elementary will be grab and go and there will be no self serve salad bars.
The school will not be having field trips the first semester and the fall teacher-parent conference will be conducted over Zoom. As of now, the school will follow the NSAA guidelines in terms of attendance at games. This could vary depending on their decisions.
There will be one more meeting held today August,5 at 12 p.m. at the Broken Bow High School Media Center for those who are interested in learning more about the situation.
