At this time (3 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020), Broken Bow Public Schools are not closing due to COVID-19. However, in a statement released this afternoon, Superintendent Darren Tobey said the school is preparing for the possibility.
Below is the statement from Superintendent Tobey.
Broken Bow District Patrons,
Over the past several weeks, we have been carefully monitoring the activity of COVID-19. You have probably seen this monitoring process in the form of the quarantine and isolation of those who have either been exposed to or who have symptoms of COVID-19. Currently, we are not aware of any COVID-19 virus in our district. This virus is new, and we will learn much more about it over time. We believe it is wise for us all to prepare now in order to better manage the adjustments we may need to make in our daily activities in the future. We will not have a vaccine for COVID-19 for a minimum of 6-months, but there are measures we can take now.
As COVID-19 spreads worldwide, we must prepare for the possibility that the school systems and/or childcare facilities may be impacted by cases either directly with students/children or staff contracting the virus, or indirectly through a closure. Closing a school or daycare is one of the current options available to help control the spread of the virus by limiting inter-personal contact. Please note that this is not yet a recommended measure, and we will follow CDC guidelines as to when or if this may be necessary.
Additional steps in preparation to be taking NOW include the following:
• Make sure your emergency contact lists are up to date.
• Encourage staff and children to stay at home if sick.
• Ensure supplies are on hand to upgrade cleaning and disinfecting measures. Note that supply shortages are possible and anticipated in the event of a large-scale outbreak.
• For parents, plan for what you would do with your children if the school were to be closed for a week or longer.
• For daycares have discussions with parents now about what to expect if the daycare must be closed for a week or longer. Families must begin planning now for backup childcare arrangements
Regularly washing hands and ‘basic’ hygiene measures (for example, covering your cough, not touching your face, and social distancing) continue to be the most effective measures to prevent the spread of viruses and other germs. Preparation now can aid in delaying the spread of the virus and can reduce the impact of the virus. Each individual family will need to consider taking the steps that are best suited for reducing the impact of COVID-19. We continue to prepare for the spread of COVID-19 in our community while remaining hopeful it will not happen.
As a final note, we are working closely with the CDC and Loup Basin with anyone that has traveled outside of the United States that works or attends the Broken Bow School District. We have taken all extra measures to disinfect the schools and will continue to do so as we move forward. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to email me at darren.tobey@bbps.org. Please follow the bbps.org website for updates.
Darren Tobey
Superintendent, Broken Bow Public Schools
