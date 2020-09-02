The Broken Bow School Board is set to vote on the $10.9 million dollar district budget for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 14. At that same meeting, the board will vote on a $8,614,099 tax levy.
Superintendent Darren Tobey emphasized at Monday (08/31/20) evening's public hearing on the budget that the amount being requested is the same dollar amount that has been requested for the past two years.
See the full story in the Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.