BBPS School Board Aug 31 2020

Broken Bow School Board members and administration discuss the budget  Monday evening (08/31/2020) in a board work session in the Media Center at Broken Bow Public Schools. Beginning front center clockwise: Pam Holcomb, Mary Shaw, Tom Osmond, Darren Tobey, JB Atkins, Gerald Pirnie and Tim Chancellor.

 Mona Weatherly

The Broken Bow School Board is set to vote on the $10.9 million dollar district budget for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 14. At that same meeting, the board will vote on a $8,614,099 tax levy.

Superintendent Darren Tobey emphasized at Monday (08/31/20) evening's public hearing on the budget that the amount being requested is the same dollar amount that has been requested for the past two years.

See the full story in the Sept. 3, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you