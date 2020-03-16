Below is a statement from Broken Bow Public Schools Superintendent Darren Tobey, received at 5:30 p.m. , Monday, March 16, 2020.
Good Afternoon Bow Nation,
I want to update you since new information was provided to schools today from the state office.
Broken Bow Schools will now be closed starting tomorrow (Tuesday) March 17 through Monday, March 30. We will allow students and parents to stop and grab essential school belongings or medications from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m in each office. Please enter through the West doors of the Middle School or the West doors of the High School. North Park and Custer buildings, please enter through the normal entrance doors.
During the closure, students will not be allowed in the school buildings. We will offer a sack lunch to any kid up to the age of 18 at North Park starting Wednesday at 12-1 p.m. and this will run five days a week until school resumes. Please enter the southwest doors for grab and go lunches.
