Although it didn’t occur with the most recent snow, there are times during storms that a Snow Emergency will be declared for the City of Broken Bow.
Following are the details about rules for Snow Emergencies.
Ordinance 981 pertains to the Emergency Snow Routes. In the event that the Mayor of Broken Bow proclaims a Snow Emergency there are certain streets that will be declared to be snow emergency routes. This means that there will be no parking allowed on these streets until the snow emergency is lifted by the Mayor. The streets that are included are as follows:
- 9th Avenue from North N Street south to Memorial Drive
- 10th Avenue from North B Street north to North K Street
- 5th Avenue from South N Street to Memorial Drive
- Memorial Drive from East City Limits to West City Limits
Upon Declaration of a Snow Emergency there may be a prohibition of parking on downtown commercial areas as well. The declaration would include a state of the hours during which parking shall be prohibited for the purpose of snow removal form designated downtown commercial areas.
Ordinance 72.10 states that it is unlawful to park vehicles in the same spot for more than 24 consecutive hours on streets within the city of Broken Bow, the exception would be if there is a different maximum time limited posited such as the 15-minute maximum on some downtown parking spots.
This ordinance is especially important during the winter months. If a vehicle is parked on the street for more than 24 hours it is likely to hinder the efforts of the City Street Department to remove snow from the street. Parking tickets will be issued for anyone in violation of this ordinance.
