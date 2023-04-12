Broken Bow High School took second place in the Southwest Conference Quiz Bowl held April 12, 2023, at Holdrege High School. Holdrege won first and Ogallala took third. Also competing were Minden, Gothenberg, Ainsworth, Cozad, McCook and Valentine.
