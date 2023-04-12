2023 SWC Quiz Bowl Broken Bow BBHS

From left, front row: Sara Lindstrom, Lauren Svoboda, Caslynn Schmidt and Micah Books. Back row: Daniel Flint, Asher Jensen, Ali Morris, Justin Johnson and Dane Sidel.

 Courtesy

Broken Bow High School took second place in the Southwest Conference Quiz Bowl held April 12, 2023, at Holdrege High School. Holdrege won first and Ogallala took third. Also competing were Minden, Gothenberg, Ainsworth, Cozad, McCook and Valentine.

