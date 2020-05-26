Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) worked in collaboration with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska’s National Guard, Custer County Emergency Management and the City of Broken Bow to conduct a mass testing event over two days in Broken Bow.
The testing event was held on May 21 and 22 at Tomahawk Park Building. The event was open to the public and 168 tests were collected over the two days. From the event, one new positive case was identified. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy. Contact tracing has been completed on the positive individual and those identified to have a risk of exposure have been asked to quarantine.
“I am pleased by the low number of positives reported from this event and throughout our district in the past weeks,” stated LBPHD Director, Charles Cone. “I’ve said before, but I couldn’t be prouder of those in our district. Everyone has stepped up to the challenges of these times, but this evidence proves that social distancing is working.”
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
