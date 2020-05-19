Broken Bow Public Schools will be getting a new track. Monday evening the School Board voted 4 Yes and 2 No to build a new track for the school.
The motion was to approve the building of the track with a cap of $600,000. Fisher Tracks will do the track work with some work to be done by local contractors, according to discussion Monday night.
Voting for the track were Mary Shaw, Tim Chancellor, Pam Holcomb and Gerald Pirnie.
Voting No were JB Atkins and Tom Osmond.
After the meeting, Osmond said he's for the track however, he had hoped to put it off for a year.
Look for more details in the May 21 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.