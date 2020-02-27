Broken Bow won the Custer County Invite Quiz Bowl Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The competition was held in Broken Bow. Initially scheduled for Feb. 19, the Quiz Bowl was postponed to the 26th due to weather.
