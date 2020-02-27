Broken Bow wins 2020 Quiz Bowl

Front row from left: Abby Flint, Alex Wenquist and Erin Zulkoski. Back row: Dani Osmond, Garrett Phillips, Yance Garner, Kate Holcomb and Martin Bailey. Not pictured: Coach Lisa Phillips. (Feb. 26, 2020)

 Lisa Phillips, BBPS

Broken Bow won the Custer County Invite Quiz Bowl Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The competition was held in Broken Bow. Initially scheduled for Feb. 19, the Quiz Bowl was postponed to the 26th due to weather.

