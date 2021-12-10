Helen Grint at Brookestone View was visited by Santa and Mrs. Claus on Thursday Dec. 9. The Jolly Old Elk stopped by to say hello and “thank you” to Grint for the scarves she has knitted.
Grint cocheted 15 scarves to give to the Broken Bow Elks as part of their coat drive. The scarves along with donated coats are then taken to the Community Connection. All items given to the Community Connection through the Elks are free to those who need them.
The yarn Grint uses is donated by the Community Connection and community individuals.
After saying hello to Grint, Santa and Mrs. Claus visited other residents of Brookestone, going around the outside of the building and waving hello through windows.
Residents can have visitors at Brookestone however, some of the wings of the building are quarantined right now due to exposure to COVID.
The Elks coat drive continues through the end of the year. New and gently used coats and outer wear can be dropped off at the Custer County Chief, 305 S. 10th Avenue in Broken Bow, during office hours. The Elks then take the coats to the Community Connection where they are available free of charge to people who need them.
