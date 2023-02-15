It will be windy today (Wed. 2/15/23) with snow developing for parts of Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the southern part of the state.
Currently, Custer County is not part of any weather advisory or warning. Far southern parts of the county could see three to four inches of snow with less than an inch expected in the Broken Bow area. Snow in southern Custer County is expected later in the day (5 p.m. and later). North winds will gust up to 25-35 mph with winds diminishing in the evening. A high around 22 is expected. Blowing snow will be possible. Snow accumulations six inches or higher are possible in southern Nebraska along the Kansas line.
