Northern and western parts of Custer County could see four to six inches of snow as a result of a weather system that is moving into Nebraska.
Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs with the National Weather Service out of North Platte said during a webinar today (10/23/20) that there will be abnormally cold low temperatures Sunday and Monday with possible record lows on Monday.
The start time for impactful weather is Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. Parts of northwestern Nebraska will see the snow first with the system moving south and east.
Monday morning, parts of the Panhandle and Sandhills could see temperatures of zero or below with wind chill in the single digits or even teens below zero.
There will be little to no melting of untreated roads and highways through Monday.
Southwest Nebraska could see a wintry mix as rain transitions to snow, however, the change should happen quickly and little ice accumulation is expected.
Broken Bow and North Platte could see snow begin shorting before 7 p.m. Saturday with accumulating snow falling after 1 .a.m Sunday and into Sunday night with some lingering snow through 7 a.m. Monday.
Valentine and O’Neill could see snow being after 1 p.m. Saturday with accumulating snow beginning Saturday evening and lasting through Sunday evening with light snow through Sunday night and ending Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.