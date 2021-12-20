The Farritor Auto Parts building in Broken Bow is a total loss, according to Austin Koeller of NTV-ABC of Kearney. Koeller was able to speak Jason Baum, Broken Bow Fire Chief.
Koeller reports that Broken Bow Fire responded to the call at 11:45 a.m. today (Monday, Dec. 20, 2021). According to Baum, the fire began when employees were "torching (welding) a car" and a spark caused the fire. Baum told Koeller that the fire department was on scene until 4:30 p.m.
The fire department had to douse the fire with water from roof and sides of the building. The roof collapsed due to the building.
The building is a total loss with an estimated value of $1 million. The business is not currently able to operate. Two employees were transported to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation not considered to be life-threatening, Koeller reported.
