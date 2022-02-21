A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST today (Monday, Feb. 21, 2022) until noon CST /11 a.m. MST/ Tuesday morning across the Sandhills and northern Nebraska.
Counties included are Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Western Cherry and the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore; and the county of Sheridan, including the cities of Gordon and Rushville; and the counties of Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen,Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, and Broken Bow.
Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills as low as 40 below zero in some areas and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST today to 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST tomorrow for the counties of Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Western Cherry including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore. Total snow accumulations could be 1 to 3 inches with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Sheridan County is also under a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame. Total snow accumulations could be 2 to 4 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
There is a Wind Chill Advisory for the following counties: Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton,Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood; and the counties of Knox-Cedar including the cities of Creighton, Bloomfield, Crofton, Wausa,Verdigre, Niobrara, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, and Coleridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.