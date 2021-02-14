Most of the U.S. is under some sort of weather warning or advisory today, Feb. 14, 2021. Winter storm warnings stretch from New Mexico and Texas east and north to Illinois and Ohio, At least 12 states, including Nebraska are partially or entirely under Wind Chill Warnings. Upstate New York and parts of New England have a Winter Storm Watch. Alaska and Hawaii are not exempt as they have gale warnings and small craft advisories on their shores. On the big islad of Hawaii, there is currently a Winter Weather Advisory at 11 a.m. CST 2-14-21.
Here at home, wind chill factors of 40 below or lower are possible. The high Monday in Custer County is expected to be -1; on Tuesday, 4; and on Wednesday 14. Nighttime lows before wind chill will be -23 tonight (Sunday, 2-14-21); -16 Monday; and -7 Tuesday. Thursday, 2-18-21, may see a daytime high of 28.
The chance of additional accumulating snow has decreased. Light snow may last through the morning with less than an inch of accumulation in Custer County. Snow will end from north to south.
Custer County, Nebr. including the city of Broken Bow, is under a Wind Chill Warning until Noon CST Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon today (Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021)
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
The counties of Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson are under Wind Chill Warning until noon CST Monday.
The counties of Garden-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon CST/ 11 a.m. MCT today. A Wind Chill Warning remain in effect from 6 p.m. CST/ 5 p.m. MST today until noon CST/ 11 a.m. Monday.
The counties of Grant-Hooker-Thomas including the cities of Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, and Halsey are under a Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST this evening. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect from 6 p.m. CST/5 p.m. MST this evening to noon CST/11 a.m. MST tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the countiess of Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore until noon CST/11.a.m MST Monday Feb. 15, 2021 for dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
