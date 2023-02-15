At the Tuesday evening meeting (02/14/23), the Broken Bow City Council approved Ordinance 1266, the Replat of Parcels: Sec 28-17-20 Par in SE1/4 12.91 acres Broken Bow, Custer County. The vote was taken after a public hearing during which City Attorney Jason White read the ordinance. No one from the public spoke and there were no questions.
The council approved the full purchase of the HandiBus valued at $34,242 to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Consideration of bid to repair the roof of the Municipal Building was postponed. An RTS Test Site agreement with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles was approved.
The second meeting in February was moved from Feb. 28 to Friday, Feb. 24 at noon.
The Custer County Chief asked City Attorney White and Mayor Rod Sonnichsen about the dismissal of City Administrator Dan Knoell. White confirmed that an internal investigation by city officials is underway and had no further information.
White said it’s business as usual with city projects such as the continued development of Eaglecrest and the Custer County Wellness and Early Learning Center. City Attorney Jason White said, “We have good employees. We are moving forward.” Mayor Rod Sonnichsen concurred with this comment.
Present for the meeting were council members Chris Myers, Paul Holland and David Baltz, council President David Schmidt, Mayor Sonnichsen, City Attorney White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Madison Neely.
City offices will be closed Monday Feb. 20, 2023 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
