City Council Feb 14 2023 Broken Bow

Pictured at the Feb. 14, 2023 Broken Bow City Council meeting, from left, are council members Chris Myers, Paul Holland and David Baltz, council President David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Madison Neely.

 Mona Weatherly

At the Tuesday evening meeting (02/14/23), the Broken Bow City Council approved Ordinance 1266, the Replat of Parcels: Sec 28-17-20 Par in SE1/4 12.91 acres Broken Bow, Custer County. The vote was taken after a public hearing during which City Attorney Jason White read the ordinance. No one from the public spoke and there were no questions.

The council approved the full purchase of the HandiBus valued at $34,242 to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Consideration of bid to repair the roof of the Municipal Building was postponed. An RTS Test Site agreement with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles was approved.

