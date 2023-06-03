This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the June 1, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
At my class reunion this past weekend, I was able to catch up with several individuals. With not having a reunion in 2020 because of COVID, Eustis had the reunion for graduating years ending in 0 and 1 in 2021. Those attending enjoyed the two years together. The reunion committee decided to take the year off in 2022 and combine the years ending in 2 and 3 this year.
I would say it worked; after all some of the undergrads or upper grads were also your friends and it makes for a larger turnout!
Each class had speakers. The speaker from the class 20 years ago had an interesting statement. He talked about “Living Life.” He is currently coaching a college team. He said he would not allow his players to use the excuse of being busy yet he had nothing prepared except notes on a napkin!
Making a joke, he said that is how he got his homework done on the bus from Eustis to Farnam, taking advantage of the bus ride.
He might have confessed to copying homework of fellow students, the class must have turned out okay since the class had three with a doctoral degree.
It sounded like he took charge, going around the table to find out what his classmates had been up to. He reported their class was Living Life. In truth, he said, many of them said they were busy with (and mentioned what some of them talked about). He took “busy” and rephrased it to, “Our class is living life.”
He went on to talk about the foundation they all received at Eustis-Farnam. As with any alumni from our smaller towns in Nebraska, some stay in their local community and start work right away, some go off to higher education and come back home to make a living. Some travel miles away to make their living but they all know where they came from and where they call home.
I liked what he said and instead of saying, “I am busy with ...,” I like saying , “I am living life.” That is what we do each and every day is live our lives.
On the pages of this issue, you will see how individuals lived their lives this past Memorial Day, how young dancers performed, how college students lived their year through academics and how the athletes competed, just to name a few stories in this issue.
Some would say many of these individuals have been busy studying, practicing or doing their part. Instead, I like saying, “Each of them were Living Life.”
