people jumping

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the June 1, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

At my class reunion this past weekend, I was able to catch up with several individuals. With not having a reunion in 2020 because of COVID, Eustis had the reunion for graduating years ending in 0 and 1 in 2021. Those attending enjoyed the two years together. The reunion committee decided to take the year off in 2022 and combine the years ending in 2 and 3 this year.

Recommended for you