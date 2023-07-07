Klipz & Kurlz Crazy Days 2023

Angie Flynn takes advantage of Crazy Days on Thursday afternoon (07/06/23) to have her hair done by Courtney Kusek, the owner of Klipz & Kurlz in Broken Bow. Asked what is the best thing she's bought on Crazy Days, Flynn gestured to Kusek working on her hair and said, "This!"

 Mona Weatherly

Hair products, tumblers, bags - they're all on sale at Klipz & Kurlz for Crazy Days, through today (Friday, 07/07/23) in Broken Bow!

