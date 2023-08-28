Callaway 7 Valley Dare Care August 2023

Board members of 7 Valley Day Care gathered with employees and local business people and residents to celebrate the new day care on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Callaway, Neb.

 Mona Weatherly

Callaway celebrated 7 Valley Kids Childcare with a ribbon cutting on Sunday, Aug. 27. Read more about the day care, what it has to offer and comments in this week's Chief, Aug. 31, 2023.

