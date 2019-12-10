This year at the Callaway Community Christmas (Dec. 4, 2019), the Callaway Community Foundation tried something new - Give BIG Callaway. The Foundation has has assisted with many projects in the past, most recently the gazebo at the Community Center. On the wish list for the future are a walking trail, dog park or a new pool. See more information and photos from the Callaway Community Christmas in the Dec. 12, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.