Callaway Foundation board members Dec 4 2019 Give BIG Callaway

Pictured are members of the Callaway Foundation Board. From left: Erin Boldt-Reiff, Christie Pitkin, James Phelps, Yvette Mannon and Brenner Beavers. Dec. 4, 2019.

This year at the Callaway Community Christmas (Dec. 4, 2019), the Callaway Community Foundation tried something new - Give BIG Callaway. The Foundation has has assisted with many projects in the past, most recently the gazebo at the Community Center. On the wish list for the future are a walking trail, dog park or a new pool. See more information and photos from the Callaway Community Christmas in the Dec. 12, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Recommended for you