Below is a press release/statement received by the Custer County Chief from the Callaway Good Life Center today, April 7, 2020.
April 7, 2020
Callaway Good Life Center
Callaway, Neb.
Last evening, a resident of this nursing home passed away and tested positive for COVID-19. This resident was very frail.
The facility monitors residents and employees daily for symptom of the virus.
All CDC guidelines are being followed by the facility.
Our prayers go out to the resident’s family. This is a very difficult time for everybody, and the staff continues to exemplify courage and compassion.
Vicky Hendricks, Administrator
Via a brief telephone conversation, Hendricks added "Everybody needs to take this seriously. This is real. Follow the guidelines and protect your loved ones."
