As Callaway cleans up from the baseball-sized hail that fell Sunday evening, residents are also preparing for bike riders with BRAN to arrive tomorrow (Tuesday, June 6, 2022).
Callaway Chamber of Commerce President Ken Pitkin said bikers camp on the football practice field. Pitkin said people from the school have spent the day (Monday) cleaning it up again. "They cleaned it last Friday to get ready and cleaned it up again. Now it's ready to go," Pitkin said.
Hailstones up to the size of baseballs driven by high winds broke windows, ruined sidings, destroyed roofs and took out windshields. It also stripped trees of branches and leaves. "Branches and leaves are everywhere," Pitkin said. "Yards are covered with branches about two foot long and as big around as a pencil. Pines, maples, cottonwoods, it just cut them."
Bikers stay at the school so that they have access to showers and restrooms. It also gives them a place to go to in the event that severe weather threatens. "This is the eighth year they've come to Callaway and twice they've had to go into a building," Pitkin said. "They have a routine. We've coordinated with Custer County Emergency Management and Sheriff Dan (Osmond). It's very laid out, very well orchestrated."
Some bikers may have arranged to stay in private homes and others may elect to camp in the park to be further away from the large group. However, Pitkin said those who elect to camp elsewhere know where shelter can be found. "They stay at schools for the facilities and for protection," Pitkin said. "The few people who camp other places are advised to come back to the school (if shelter is needed)."
Pitkin said he's been through hail storms before but nothing like this. "It was the sheer velocity, it came so fast," he said. "It didn't fall, it was driven." He considers himself lucky as only the outer pane of double-pane windows on his house were broken and credits a large overhang on the house as helping. "It sounded like fireworks or gunshots going off in your front yard," he said. "If you had a vehicle outside, it's toast."
The advance team from BRAN have been in Callaway and have seen that Callaway is ready for the bikers who will begin arriving tomorrow. "People have been working hard," Pitkin said. "We are ready."
