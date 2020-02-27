Ken Pitkin Justin Mason Callaway True Value Feb 27 2020

After 43 years, Ken Pitkin, left, is selling Callaway True Value. The new owner, Justin Mason takes over March 1, 2020.

Callaway True Value will have a new owner as of the 1st of March. Ken Pitkin, who began the store 43 years ago, is selling the business to Jacob Mason.

