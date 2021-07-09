Things may have calmed down a bit from yesterday however, Crazy Days are still going through tomorrow, Saturday, July 10.
Susie Walker, owner of the Quilting Shack, said while it has been busy, it’s also been fun. “To see the people out again, it’s wonderful,” she said. “It’s great to be out and about.”
Cheri Chytka, owner of Bow Family Furniture, said Crazy Days has been good. Friday was calmer but customer traffic on Thursday was, well, “a little bit crazy," she said but in a very good way.
“We’re finally getting inventory,” she said. Furniture stores have had inventory on back order for several months as manufacturers work to catch up from COVID shutdowns. On Friday, July 9, there was a good selection of recliners on the show floor. “We’re getting more next week,” Chytka said.
If you haven’t found that treasured buy by the time Crazy Days ends, you might stop in at Broken Bow Floral. They are offering a bonus of 15 percent off all gifts through the month of July!
