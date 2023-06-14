NG&P campsite

LINCOLN, NEB. - June 14, 2023 - With the July 4 holiday weekend rapidly approaching, campers are reminded they will need a reservation to stay overnight at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.

Campers should book their reservation at the two state recreation areas before leaving home. Reservations can be made online, via mobile app RA Camping, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

Recommended for you