In the past two issues of the Custer County Chief (April 22 and April 29, 2021), we’ve defined Presidential Executive Order 14008 AKA 30x30 and we’ve looked at easements as related to 30x30. This week we take a look at what happened with conservation easements in Clay County and the steps the county took to prevent it from happening again...
...In a presentation to the Custer County Supervisors on April 13, Tim Krause of Mason City and Sally Hircock-Schuett, formerly of Ansley and now of Chapman, presented formation they acquired from Josh Anderson and Ivan Finkel, a current Clay County Supervisor...
...The economic impact a simulated conservation easement would have on 5,000 acres of irrigated crop land in 2011 in Clay County would mean that in one year there would be $150,000 lost in property tax revenue with a possible $12 million in local economic impacts...
...The question Krause and Hircock-Schuett asked April 13 was, ”Could the local government of Custer County be sustainable if 29.5 percent of land in Custer County were removed from the tax role?” (0.46 percent of land in Custer County is currently exempt.) “Now is not a time to be reactive to the 30x30 initiative but it is a time to be proactive for Custer County,” Hircock-Schuett said...
Read the complete article in the May 6, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. Digital subscribers can click on e-Edition in the top menu. To purchase a paper or digital subscription, click on Subscribe. Purchase one digital copy or an entire subscription.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.