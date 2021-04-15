Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was in Broken Bow today (Thursday, April 15, 2021).
The Republican candidate introduced himself to several community members during a lunch at the One Box Convention Center. He said his reason for tossing his hat into the ring is his love of Nebraska. “I absolutely love Nebraska. I love the people of Nebraska. I believe it’s the best place in the world to live.”
Asked to prioritize issues facing Nebraska, he said property taxes are at the top of the list. “Equal to that is workforce development,” Pillen said and added the third priority would be to “lift up the bottom half of the team,” noting that about half of Nebraska high school seniors graduate without skill training. The arch over all of that, he said, is "Defending agriculture with every step, with every breath."
On education, Pillen said, “Education is the future. I believe in access to education. Every kid has to have the same opportunities we had.” He said funding for education is part of the property tax discussion and all ideas have to be brought to the table. “Our tax system has to be modernized,” he said.
Other topics touched on were making government more efficient and growing Nebraska, that is, making Nebraska a destination for people to work and live.
Pillen took a moment to congratulate the people of Broken Bow, saying the last time he was here was about ten years ago and there has been a lot of growth. “You are a model of working together and making things happen,” he said. “What you have done here is really off the charts. I’m really impressed.”
Pillen talked about his family, lessons he learned from his parents, his business and experience as both a football player and Regent for the University of Nebraska. He emphasized teamwork, saying in order to get things done, people must stop thinking of themselves first. "Together we can get things done," he said.
Pillen announced his candidacy for Nebraska Governor on April 7. He is from Columbus, is a veterinarian and runs Pillen Family Farms with his two oldest children. He and his wife, Suzanne, have four children and seven grandchildren. He played Nebraska football under Coach Osborne. Pillen is a University of Nebraska Regent and is a member of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce member and AKSARBEN Foundation and is active is community and church organizations. More on Pillen can be found at his website JimPillen.com.
Current Gov. Pete Ricketts cannot run for re-election due to term limits.
Read more about Jim Pillen's visit to Broken Bow in the April 22, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.