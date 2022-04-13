In this week's issue of the Custer County Chief, find the first of three installments of our Gubernatorial Forum. We sent six questions to candidates in contested elections for the May 10 primary and, in the interest in fairness, requested that they all reply in the same manner. Pick up a copy of the Chief to find out who answered and how they answered and who didn't answer at all.
We hope you find the info in this week's Chief, April 14, 2022, useful in helping determine who gets your vote in the May 10 primary. Look for answers to additional questions in the April 21 and April 28 issue.
