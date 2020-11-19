On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) reported 80 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the nine county region since Monday.
As of Wednesday, the total number is 1,250, up from 1,170 Monday and 1,1083, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Of the newest 80 cases, they are in the following counties:
- Custer (25)
- Howard (23)
- Greeley (11)
- Garfield (9)
- Valley (7)
- Sherman (2)
- Blaine (2)
- Wheeler (1)
Individuals Tested to Date: 6,536
Negative Labs to Date: 15,031
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 512 (41 percent of total cases)
On Nov. 17, LBPH reported the risk dial for the district has increased higher into the orange. The district continues to have a critically high number of cases reported as community spread. Rapid test capacity is extremely limited,
TestNebraska capacity is maxed at current testing sites; Burwell Family Practice has added another test date within the district (Tuesday afternoons).
Other factors that figure into the risk dial calculation include healthcare capacity, and the ability to conduct contact tracing efficiently.
Disclaimer: this risk dial is determined utilizing district wide data and may not represent an individual county's current status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.