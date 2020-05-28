Cancelation has been the theme of 2020 up to this point. One area event that hasn’t been canceled and will begin June 4 is the annual summer/fall Market On The Square.
“Were taking all the precautions we can to make sure everybody stays safe and stays healthy,” Deb Kennedy of the Chamber of Commerce said. “We are excited City Council is on board and we can start next week.”
The Chamber of Commerce of Broken Bow has been organizing the event since 2017.
It usually begins in the middle of May and runs through mid-September. In 2019 there was a total of 19 events and 28 total vendors from 15 communities. These included Broken Bow, Ansley, Berwyn, Callaway, Comstock, Ellsworth, Halsey, Holdrege, Litchfield, Merna, Oconto, Sargent, Scotia, Seneca, and Valentine.
