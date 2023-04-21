Adams Fire April 20 2023

Smoke is seen from the fire at Adams Land and Cattle on April 20, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

BROKEN BOW - April 21, 2023 - On April 20, 2023, the Broken Bow Fire Department was paged out for a hay bale fire south of Adams Lane and Cattle south lot on Hwy 21, south of Broken Bow. BBFD sent two grass rigs and two tenders with 10 firefighters. Broken Bow Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and three EMS  personal. Merna and Oconto were mutual aided. Merna sent one grass rig and one tender with four firefighters. Oconto was canceled enroute. Broken Bow Fire and Rescue was paged out at 1:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2023. They arrived on scene at 1:51 p.m. They cleared the scene at 5:45 p.m. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Recommended for you