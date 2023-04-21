BROKEN BOW - April 21, 2023 - On April 20, 2023, the Broken Bow Fire Department was paged out for a hay bale fire south of Adams Lane and Cattle south lot on Hwy 21, south of Broken Bow. BBFD sent two grass rigs and two tenders with 10 firefighters. Broken Bow Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and three EMS personal. Merna and Oconto were mutual aided. Merna sent one grass rig and one tender with four firefighters. Oconto was canceled enroute. Broken Bow Fire and Rescue was paged out at 1:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2023. They arrived on scene at 1:51 p.m. They cleared the scene at 5:45 p.m. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.
featured
Cause of hay bale fire unknown
- Andy Holland, Broken Bow Emergency Services Director
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Cause of hay bale fire unknown
- BBFD responds to call at Adams South Lot, report of hay bales on fire
- Working the window!
- Support North Park School at McDonald's today
- Meeting of future of Broken Bow School facilities this evening
- Fires destroy home, pastureland
- Spring, turkeys & NPA are here
- We live in Custer County
Most Popular
Articles
- Fires destroy home, pastureland
- BBFD responds to call at Adams South Lot, report of hay bales on fire
- Working the window!
- Schmidt named as Broken Bow's City Administrator
- Meeting of future of Broken Bow School facilities this evening
- BBFD responds to structure fire on Wednesday
- We live in Custer County
- Gunfights and cattle rustlers
- Sheriff's Office releases info on two Custer County accidents
- Support North Park School at McDonald's today
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.