Winter storm plain

Today (Feb. 21, 2023) Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is joining with state agencies in urging caution as a winter storm moves across Nebraska, bringing the potential for significant snow, high winds, and bitterly cold conditions. Areas of greatest impact stretch from the panhandle through the central section of the state and across the northeast. The National Weather Service is predicting between 6 and 12 inches of snow in the uppermost regions, starting this afternoon.    

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are urging motorists to keep an eye on the forecast and check weather conditions before hitting the road. During the storm, travel may become difficult or impossible as heavy snow couples with strong winds in the northern and western parts of the state. Drivers should check 511, Nebraska.gov, or the Nebraska 511 app to get the latest information on roadway conditions.  

Recommended for you