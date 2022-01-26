The following is a press release from Dan Osmond, Custer County Sheriff, Broken Bow, Neb.
On Jan. 25, 2022, an inmate of the Custer County Jail, Eric Holler, attacked a Custer County jailer. The inmate escaped custody and was immediately apprehended a short distance away from the jail by a Broken Bow Police Officer. The jailer was treated for her injuries at the Jennie Melham Hospital.
Holler was being held at the jail on one count of 3rd-degree sexual assault, two counts of 3rd-degree assault, and 3 counts of disturbing the peace. Additional charges for assault and escape are pending.
