The Custer County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the 2020 Click it or Ticket campaign Nov. 16-29, 2020.
During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across city, county and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers. In Nebraska, we know that three out of 10 occupants do not buckle up each and every trip. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt firsthand. We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. We are asking everyone to take two seconds to make it click. Buckling up is more than just a good idea—it’s the law.
According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2019, there were 122 (62 percent) unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska. In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the fourth worst observed seat belt usage in the United States. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement.
Our goal by participating in this event is to help get the message out that seat belts are a must at keeping you safe in your vehicle! Our roads will become busier with the holiday season upon us and we want you to do everything you can to stay safe!
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/hso/.
