The Callaway Chamber of Commerce hosted "Celebrate Callaway" Sun. April 3, 2022 as a way to say thank you for shopping local. This event was a great way to meet the new friends and neighbors that have moved to Callaway.
The last time they were able to host an event like this was in Feb. of 2019. With COVID 2020 and 2021 were put on hold. With the combined celebrations the village invited 61 "new units" since the 2019 celebration. That would be new individuals signing up for city utilities.
New arrivals to Callaway introduced themselves, some new business owners, some new workers and some retiring. Chamber president, Ken Pitkin said, "Very few communities are blessed with the attributes that make Callaway, Nebraska such a wonderful place to live, work, play and retire. It has been said about Callaway, 'You may visit once but you'll return for the rest of your life.'"
The Citizen of the Year award went to Roy Callahan. He and his wife, Cyndy, operate Callahan-Smith Electric, servicing electric, plumbing, heating and air. Cyndy's father started the business in 1960. Roy came on board in 1994. The couple took sole ownership in 2000.
On the nomination submission for Citizen of the Year, it was stated, "He and his team are always available to the community." That is actually how he was at the event. He was called for a repair in the kitchen at the community building! Cyndy said, "It was the only way we knew how to get him there and keep it a surprise."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.