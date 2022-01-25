As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on Jan. 25, Nebraska Tourism is sharing trip ideas and encouraging travelers to use their vacation time and plan a future trip to Nebraska.
National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months.
Planning is the key to taking time off and traveling. A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter (24 percent) of American households don’t take this simple step.
National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13 percent are extremely burned out.
“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while––that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow said. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”
Data also shows that while vacation is essential to Americans’ mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70 percent of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits.
“Nebraska Tourism is joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director, said. “By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to—and Nebraska Tourism has some great ideas to help you plan your perfect getaway.”
On National Plan for Vacation Day, Nebraska Tourism will be sharing trip ideas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For Nebraska travel inspiration and ideas, order a free Nebraska State Travel Guide, sign up to receive the Destination Nebraska E-Newsletter or browse additional trip ideas at https://visitnebraska.com/trip-ideas.
To learn more about National Plan for Vacation Day, please click https://www.ustravel.org/events/national-plan-vacation-day.
