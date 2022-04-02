This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 31, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
With this publish date being the last day of March, we welcome April tomorrow! For this publication, just like we are leaving March of 2022, I will leave out politics and all the commercials we are forced to continue to hear until we push the mute button. I will leave out the fires, the sight of blackened earth and the smell.
We look back and ask how was it just three short years we had floods. Of course, the unknown of COVID was all around us just two short years ago. Then, somehow, with the shut down and when businesses started to open up, we faced shortage of workforce and still cannot explain that. We can’t solve any of it, so let’s leave it out of this column!
Track season has started, golf tournaments are in full swing, proms are happening and plans for Easter are well underway. Our minds need to take a moment to feel refreshed.
How are you all feeling this spring and what are you doing to come out of, which I feel is, a long three years, going back to the floods of 2019?
Because April brings to mind spring, pastel colors, plants starting to grow, all that makes our minds hopeful and ready to come out of our winters sleep. Our food selections change from winter to spring. I would love to hear from some of you how you wake up from winter time in your yard, garden or your house. Tell me how you change up how you cook and what you cook.
By sharing, we all might learn something new and that is sometimes what spring is all about! New growth and sharing. I would like to draw your attention to an event in many of the Custer County shops that will be in the X-tra publication on April 4. That event alone might get you really ready for Spring!
According to Wikipedia, Spring is “steeped in love and joy - the essence of all that is good” and the spring months are associated with ideas of rebirth, renewal, resurrection and regrowth.
Spring symbolizes life in all its glory. So, this next week, take a deep breath, close your eyes and ask how you can enjoy your life. Leave the worries you have behind just for a few moments and enjoy this precious time of spring for 2022.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.