Head Start Broken Bow Oct 14 2021 Mayor Rod Sonnichsen

Releasing balloons Thursday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2021) in Broken Bow to recognize Head Start Awareness Month are, from left Vanessa Ference, teacher; Stephanie Meyer, home visitor; Rod Sonnichsen, Broken Bow Mayor; and Christie Ference, Assist. Dir, Loup City. The children present are Evelyn, 2; Aitana, 1; and Jaymee, 18 months.

 Mona Weatherly

Thursday afternoon (10/14/21), staff members of Head Start in Broken Bow were joined by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen to release balloons as part of Head Start Awareness Month. The red and blue balloons were quickly caught by the brisk wind and whisked eastward into an overcast sky.

Stephanie Meyer, a teacher with Head Start, explained that each October, the historical roots and the lasting legacy of Head Start are recognized. "Head Start continues to play a key role in the transformation of education in America," she said. "We bring a long record of success in working with children and families to meet children education needs and family services."

Christie Ference, Assistant Director of Head Start in Loup City, said, they serve more than 600 children in 21 counties - 305 children 3-5 years of age, 205 children 0-3 years and 175 children home based.

"What an asset to the city," Mayor Sonnichsen said. "It takes special kind of people to do this job."

Read more about Head Start in the Oct. 21, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.

