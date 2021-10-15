Thursday afternoon (10/14/21), staff members of Head Start in Broken Bow were joined by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen to release balloons as part of Head Start Awareness Month. The red and blue balloons were quickly caught by the brisk wind and whisked eastward into an overcast sky.
Stephanie Meyer, a teacher with Head Start, explained that each October, the historical roots and the lasting legacy of Head Start are recognized. "Head Start continues to play a key role in the transformation of education in America," she said. "We bring a long record of success in working with children and families to meet children education needs and family services."
Christie Ference, Assistant Director of Head Start in Loup City, said, they serve more than 600 children in 21 counties - 305 children 3-5 years of age, 205 children 0-3 years and 175 children home based.
"What an asset to the city," Mayor Sonnichsen said. "It takes special kind of people to do this job."
Read more about Head Start in the Oct. 21, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.