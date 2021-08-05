The Custer County Foundation, Inc. is celebrating 30 years of service to Custer County! To celebrate, the Board of Directors will host a fun evening in the Broken Bow City Square.
Join the fun Thursday, Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. We will be announcing the results of Give 4 Custer County. Dilly bars, beverages and fun promotional items will be available. Bring your lawn chairs, your family and enjoy the music of South Loup Sunrise. Sign up that night for your chance to win BIG in the money machine! The money you collect will be donated to one of the twenty-four Give 4 Custer County participating organizations of your choice.
The Custer County Foundation, Inc. was officially organized in November of 1991 with the purpose of receiving and administering funds to meet the needs of residents of Custer County. The funds could be donated in the areas of civic, health, cultural, welfare and educational improvements in the county.
Many communities in Nebraska have benefited from the existence of the Custer County Foundation. The Foundation has provided tax benefits to donors as well as scholarships, assistance for culture and the arts, park and recreational improvements, and contributions for social and family programs in the county.
For more information on the Custer County Foundation, Inc., call 308-872-2232 or checkout the website at www.custercountyfoundation.org. You can also find us on Social Media!
