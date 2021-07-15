The Board of Directors of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center announces the resignation of Veronica Schmidt, CEO. Schmidt has accepted a hospital CEO position that gets her closer to family in South Dakota. Schmidt has served as CEO at JMMMC since January 2018.
“Melham Medical Center and Broken Bow have been true blessings to me and my family. The decision to leave was not an easy one because of the people I have come to know and truly care about --from Board members to physicians to frontline staff—all are the kind of people who make leaving difficult,” Schmidt stated.
JMMMC Board Chair Don Cantrell said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Veronica. We have accomplished a lot during her tenure. While we hate to see Veronica go, we wish her the best in her new endeavor.”
Schmidt’s last day at JMMMC will be Sept. 15. “I plan to do all I can to help the Board ensure a smooth transition for staff, patients, and the community before I depart. It was truly a pleasure to serve this Board, hospital team, and community,” Schmidt said.
The hospital Board will begin the search process for a new CEO immediately.
