The Storm Prediction Center has advised that there is a chance for isolated severe storms in the area late this afternoon (Monday, Aug. 23, 2021) and this evening with the main concern being very large hail.
The areas with the greatest threat are generally along and north of Highway 20.
Any storm that forms could be capable of producing very large hail (2 inches plus) and wind damage is also a concern.
The best chance for severe weather is between5 p.m. and 10 p.m. CDT.
