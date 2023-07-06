It looks like the greatest risk of severe weather is in western and southwestern Nebraska for the remainder of today (Thursday, July 6, 2023), according to graphics by the National Weather Service. The greatest threat is west of a line from Valentine to Thedford to Tryon and south. Much of central Nebraska could see severe weather, though the risk is slighter. Strong to severe storms are possible before 9 p.m. CT with the best chance for scattered storms after 9 p.m. The NWS expects a cluster of storms to move out of South Dakota into the Sandhills late this evening. Main threats are strong winds, hail and brief heavy rain. The highest chances of precipitation (60 to 75 percent) are for Ainsworth, Burwell, Butte, Gordon, Mullen, O’Neill and Valentine. Broken Bow has a 40 percent chance after midnight and a 55 percent chance from 3 to 6 a.m.
Latest News
- Family communication is key to safe teen driving
- Chance of storms evening through overnight
- Get crazy clean with supplies from Ace Hardware!
- TVs, grills on sale at Lyne's for Crazy Days!
- Crazy Days underway at Quilting Shack!
- Baseball team picks up two wins and two losses
- Fireworks dazzle in sky over Melham Park
- Happy Fourth of July!
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken Bow fireworks July 4 at Melham Park
- Fireworks ordinance for Broken Bow
- Fireworks dazzle in sky over Melham Park
- Bringing Broadband to all of Nebraska
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Vehicle accident on Victoria Springs Road claims one life
- We're all one community
- Happy Fourth of July!
- Proclamation signed by Mayor for Community Newspaper Week
- Severe weather threat continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.