Weather July 6 2023

It looks like the greatest risk of severe weather is in western and southwestern Nebraska for the remainder of today (Thursday, July 6, 2023), according to graphics by the National Weather Service. The greatest threat is west of a line from Valentine to Thedford to Tryon and south. Much of central Nebraska could see severe weather, though the risk is slighter. Strong to severe storms are possible before 9 p.m. CT with the best chance for scattered storms after 9 p.m. The NWS expects a cluster of storms to move out of South Dakota into the Sandhills late this evening. Main threats are strong winds, hail and brief heavy rain. The highest chances of precipitation (60 to 75 percent) are for Ainsworth, Burwell, Butte, Gordon, Mullen, O’Neill and Valentine. Broken Bow has a 40 percent chance after midnight and a 55 percent chance from 3 to 6 a.m.

