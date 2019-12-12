The attorney for Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has filed a motion for Change of Venue for the jury trial scheduled for Jan. 29-30, 2020.
The trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 12-13, 2019 and was continued into January at the defendant's request.
The Change of Venue motion, filed Dec. 6 by Christopher Wickham, defense attorney for Berghorst, states “the Defendant does not believe that a fair and impartial jury can be impaneled in Custer County, Nebraska.”
A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Custer County Courtroom at the Judicial Center.
Berghorst faces two charges in connection with an April 6, 2019 incident in Broken Bow: Assault-3rd degree and Oppression under color of office.
