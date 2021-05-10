LB 152, a bill introduced by Senator Slama, was signed by Governor Ricketts on May 5, 2021. Because LB 152 contained an emergency clause, thus making the changes effective five days after the Governor’s signature, the changes to the Nebraska Fireworks Law will be in effect for the 2021 Firework sales period.
The bill updated terminology to adopt the Federal Code of Regulation (CFR) definitions of 1.4G explosives for “Consumer” and 1.3G explosives for “Display” Fireworks.
Additionally, the bill eliminated the previous state law language disallowing: 1) firecrackers containing more than fifty milligrams of explosive composition; 2) nighttime parachutes; and 3) Fireworks that are shot into the air and which, after coming to the ground, could cause automatic ignition due to sufficient temperature. This language was removed from Nebraska law as the issues are now addressed by within the federal regulations.
Wire sparklers remain prohibited in Nebraska. Under LB 152, items commonly called bottle rockets may now be sold in Nebraska.
It is very important to note that the deadline to apply for a retail stand license from the State Fire Marshal Agency is midnight June 10, 2021. The license application portal will close and there is no mechanism to submit a request after this time. License information and Application Instructions can be found on the State Fire Marshal website at https://sfm.nebraska.gov/fireworks/licenses.
The State Fire Marshal Agency encourages everyone to follow all local ordinances, to be respectful of your neighbors, and to read and follow all safety instructions when using fireworks to help ensure a happy and safe Independence Day for everyone.
